Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $112.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.95.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after buying an additional 433,877 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.