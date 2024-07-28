Terex (TEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $66.76 on Friday. Terex has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

