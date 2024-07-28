Terra Price Down 7.3% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Terra has a market capitalization of $329.32 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 806,349,882 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

