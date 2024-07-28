Terra Self Reported Market Cap Tops $329.12 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Terra has a market cap of $329.12 million and $16.25 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000582 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 806,349,882 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

