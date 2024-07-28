Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), reports. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%.
Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ TBNK opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 million, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Territorial Bancorp Company Profile
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
