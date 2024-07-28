Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), reports. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 million, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

