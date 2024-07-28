Tesco (LON:TSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $328.00

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 327.90 ($4.24), with a volume of 25697402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.60 ($4.21).
TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.53) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.53) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
