Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $220.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $215.58 and last traded at $216.35. 31,409,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 100,749,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.25.
Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.30.
View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $702.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.