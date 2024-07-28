Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

TEVA stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 507,568 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

