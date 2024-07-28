Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $190.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Read Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $169.38 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.