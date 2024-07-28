Tezos Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Tezos has a total market cap of $769.67 million and $19.10 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000582 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,012,133,500 coins and its circulating supply is 991,582,116 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

