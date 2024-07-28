Tezos Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $772.25 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,012,135,374 coins and its circulating supply is 991,583,989 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

