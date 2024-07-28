The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

BRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ BRP opened at $43.34 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,435.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $153,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,404.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,435.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $510,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,353 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after buying an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 916,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 329,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.