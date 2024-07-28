The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

Shares of VRAR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The Glimpse Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.05.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 154.35% and a negative net margin of 216.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.