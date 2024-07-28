The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Target Price to $14.00

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Savers Value Village from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

NYSE:SVV opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.63.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $25,076,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 160,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at $2,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.