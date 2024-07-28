The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.
Hilliard Stock Performance
Hilliard stock opened at $400.00 on Friday. Hilliard has a 1 year low of $315.00 and a 1 year high of $400.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.88.
About Hilliard
