The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Hilliard Stock Performance

Hilliard stock opened at $400.00 on Friday. Hilliard has a 1 year low of $315.00 and a 1 year high of $400.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.88.

About Hilliard

(Get Free Report)

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Hilliard (OTC:HLRD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.