The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $14.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Macerich news, EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 7,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 78,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,002.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann C. Menard bought 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,460.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 303,704 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at $7,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,251 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 112,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,845.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. Macerich has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -43.59%.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

