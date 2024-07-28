The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $594.64

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 594.64 ($7.69) and last traded at GBX 593 ($7.67), with a volume of 161563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.50).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 575.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 551.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £888.44 million, a PE ratio of -2,852.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.10. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is presently -13,333.33%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

