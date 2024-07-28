The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 14,616.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Middleby by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 481.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,627 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $3,435,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $131.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.61. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.