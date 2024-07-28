The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Short Interest Up 28.4% in July

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singing Machine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singing Machine stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 155,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Singing Machine makes up approximately 0.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 3.67% of Singing Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Singing Machine Stock Performance

NASDAQ MICS opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Singing Machine has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Singing Machine Company Profile

Singing Machine ( NASDAQ:MICS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

