The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.91.

Get Timken alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Timken by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 7,913.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.