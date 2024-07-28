The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives $98.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Toro Stock Up 0.8 %

TTC opened at $96.76 on Thursday. Toro has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $104.70. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Toro by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

