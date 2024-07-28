The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 629,820 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $12,882,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 5,261.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 129,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $104.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

