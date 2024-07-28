Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tidewater worth $442,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Tidewater alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,692,279.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,156.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 733,926 shares of company stock worth $78,328,615. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Trading Down 1.7 %

Tidewater stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tidewater

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.