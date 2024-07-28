Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives $19.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

MODG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE MODG opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

