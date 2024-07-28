Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $195.25

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $195.25, but opened at $190.74. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $191.52, with a volume of 49,640 shares.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $259.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after buying an additional 742,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 109.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after buying an additional 228,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,823,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

