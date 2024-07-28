TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 138.05 and a quick ratio of 138.05. The stock has a market cap of $722.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $82,679,998.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,647,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,400,001.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPG RE Finance Trust

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.