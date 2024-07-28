TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance
Shares of TRTX stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 138.05 and a quick ratio of 138.05. The stock has a market cap of $722.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.66.
TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.15%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPG RE Finance Trust
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TPG RE Finance Trust
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.