Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

TSCO stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.49. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $260,560,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

