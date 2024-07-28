Trican Well Service (TCW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%.
Trican Well Service Stock Performance
Shares of TCW opened at C$4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.74. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.36.
Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trican Well Service
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.