Trican Well Service (TCW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%.

Shares of TCW opened at C$4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.74. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

