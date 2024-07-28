TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Up 28.7% in July

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 433,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TCBK stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at TriCo Bancshares

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

