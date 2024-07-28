TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29, reports. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $110.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNET

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.