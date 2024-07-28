Truist Financial Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $293.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $289.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.49. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

