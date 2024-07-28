Truist Financial Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,204.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,110.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,021.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,046.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

