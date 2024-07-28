Truist Financial Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $69.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after buying an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after buying an additional 1,499,857 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,114.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,666 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

