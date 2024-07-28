Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance
TKC stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $8.47.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
