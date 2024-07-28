Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

TKC stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.