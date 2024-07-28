Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.42. 251,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 894,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Get Udemy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on UDMY

Udemy Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,486 shares of company stock valued at $604,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,980 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Udemy by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Udemy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.