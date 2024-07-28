UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,300 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 118.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ares Management alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $147.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.35. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $152.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.