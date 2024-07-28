UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,095,000.

In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

