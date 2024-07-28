UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,219 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Get Titan International alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 114,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $633.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.