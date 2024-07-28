UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $105,408,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,028.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $146.80 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.