UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1,006.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 69.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of News by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 935.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWS stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

