UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stantec were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,514,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,252,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 206,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STN opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

