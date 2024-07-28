UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 1,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

