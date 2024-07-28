UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 200 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 4.1 %

Watsco stock opened at $510.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $520.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.66 and its 200 day moving average is $439.58.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.57.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

