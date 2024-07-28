UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 400 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Reliance were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Reliance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock opened at $304.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.61. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

