UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 400 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Repligen were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after purchasing an additional 83,416 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 747,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Repligen stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average is $166.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

