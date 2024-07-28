UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 900 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $263.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

