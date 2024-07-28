UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 900 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Tobam raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.81.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

