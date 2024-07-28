UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.62.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.