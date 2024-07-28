UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $288,274,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $133,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 450,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 956.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 448,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

