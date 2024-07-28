UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 644.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $45.30 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

